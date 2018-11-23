Fri, 23 Nov 2018

Nairobi

Africa

Louth Garda car suffers arson attack

LOUTH, Ireland - In an incident involving arson, a private car belonging to a garda in Dundalk, Co Louth, was ...

Dublin set to witness one of the coldest weeks of winter

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Met Eireann has said that this week, Dublin is set to witness one of its coldest ...

Ethiopia's PM bemoans country's 'vast number' of criminals

Ethiopia's reformist prime minister says the country would need to build a new town to hold all suspected of corruption ...

UN envoy urges new way to help Burundi exit political crisis

The UN special envoy for Burundi called for a re-evaluation of the ways to help the African nation emerge from ...

Niger to move protected giraffes as habitat shrinks

Part of a group of a rare giraffes that has become a Niger tourist attraction is to be moved to ...

Death toll in CAR clashes rises to 60: UN

The death toll has risen to at least 60 from clashes last week between Christian and Muslim-dominated militias in a ...

World

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang elected as Interpol president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - In what came as a huge setback for Russia's efforts at pushing its candidate for ...

Trump refuses to condemn Saudi, despite Khashoggi murder

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Even though the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to face intense international condemnation over the murder of ...

Mehbooba hits out at Ram Madhav on 'instruction from Pakistan' remark

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Pained at Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav's comment on stitching together ...

Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan PM to lay foundation stone on Nov 28

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 22 (ANI): Hours after Indian government urged Pakistan to improve infrastructure and develop a corridor with suitable ...

Poll Shows Putin's Electoral Rating Drops Below 60 Percent

A leading independent Russian pollster says the electoral rating of President Vladimir Putin has fallen under 60 percent for the ...

Thanksgiving: From Food to Football to Shopping

For most Americans, Thanksgiving can be a holiday of excesses. Too much food at the traditional family dinner, too much ...

Cloverfield [Blu-Ray]

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

