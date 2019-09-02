Mon, 02 Sep 2019

Africa

Ebola cases in DRC reach 3,000, of which 2,000 have died

Since the Ebola epidemic struck in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a year ago, almost ...

Jaishankar meets Nigeria's UN envoy Tijjani Muhammad-Bande

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Permanent Representative of Nigeria to United Nations, Tijjani ...

Digital Taxation Troubles Tech Businesses in African Countries

NAIROBI, KENYA - More and more African countries are taxing digital platforms and mobile money transfers to fund economic development.Nigeria ...

SA men take team gold at 50km World Championships

Cape Town - The South African men's ultra-distance running outfit clinched the team prize at the 50km World Championships in ...

India A squad announced for two four-day matches against South Africa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): The All India Selection Committee on Sunday announced India A squad for the upcoming ...

SA rugby: Suddenly awash with fine 'nines'

Cape Town - A feeling of dread overcame many South Africans when Fourie du Preez, the last of the country's ...

World

Abrogation of Art 370 will help curb terrorism, says MEP

Brussels [Belgium], Sep 2 (ANI): A Member of the European Parliament (MEP) has said that the abrogation of Article 370 ...

Digvijaya Singh speaks the language of ISI: RVS Mani

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Former under-secretary in the Home Ministry, RVS Mani, slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for ...

Tensions Grow Between Israel, Lebanon's Hezbollah

WASHINGTON - Tensions are rising between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah as the Israeli military said on Sunday ...

Start of WW II Marked in Poland with German Remorse

Germany's president bowed his head and asked for forgiveness for the suffering his nation inflicted on Poland and the rest ...

West Texas mass shooting: What we know so far

Midland [US], Sep 2 (ANI): The death toll in the drive-by mass shooting incident in the West Texas cities of ...

