Cape Town - Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah aggravated an ankle injury during the win over Manchester City on Sunday, according to widespread reports.

Salah was substituted in the 87th minute of the 3-1 triumph at Anfield which sent the Reds eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

But the Daily Mail says Liverpool are already concerned over Salah's fitness when the return to domestic action against Crystal Palace.

Salah has reported for international duty with Egypt ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Kenya and the Comoros Islands but it is understood that the attacker will undergo a scan with the national team.

Should that examination flag up any concerns, Liverpool will send a medic to oversee any treatment.

Salah has been carrying an ankle injury since October 5 following a heavy challenge by Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury which left Jurgen Klopp seething.

The 27-year-old immediately had an ice pack applied to his left ankle upon being withdrawn on Sunday.