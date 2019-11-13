Get a daily dose of Kenya Star news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 13 (ANI): India has received the first prize at BRICS Young Scientist forum's conclave in Brazil.The fourth ...
Former Transnet and Eskom chief financial officer, Anoj Singh, was a no-show at the start of his disciplinary hearing on ...
Billionaire founder of the Virgin group of companies, Richard Branson, has apologised for a photo tweeted from his Twitter account ...
Annual retail sales were flat in September, coming in well below economists expectations.Stats SA announced on Wednesday that in real ...
South African Airways acting chair Thandeka Mgoduso has confirmed that the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the ...
Cape Town - Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has landed in South Africa after being spotted at Cape Town International ...
KHANKE, IRAQ - As Islamic State militants lost their territorial holdings in Iraq and Syria, VOA chronicled the events through ...
WASHINGTON - Wednesday brings the start of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry examining the actions of U.S. President Donald ...
CAPITOL HILL - The U.S. House of Representatives holds its first public hearings this week on the impeachment inquiry into ...
Jerusalem [Israel], Nov 13 (Sputnik/ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes in Gaza on the consecutive second day ...
At least seven people were killed and as many were wounded on November 13 when a car bomb detonated during ...
The U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump shifts to public-hearing mode in Washington on November 13 ...