Wed, 13 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Kenya Star.

More Information
17
Light Rain in Nairobi/Wilson

Africa

Section
India bags first position at BRICS Young Scientist forum

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 13 (ANI): India has received the first prize at BRICS Young Scientist forum's conclave in Brazil.The fourth ...

Ex-Transnet, Eskom CFO Anoj Singh no-show at disciplinary hearing

Former Transnet and Eskom chief financial officer, Anoj Singh, was a no-show at the start of his disciplinary hearing on ...

Richard Branson apologises for all-white photo in South Africa

Billionaire founder of the Virgin group of companies, Richard Branson, has apologised for a photo tweeted from his Twitter account ...

Disappointing retail sales were flat in September

Annual retail sales were flat in September, coming in well below economists expectations.Stats SA announced on Wednesday that in real ...

SAA: Unions have issued strike notice

South African Airways acting chair Thandeka Mgoduso has confirmed that the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the ...

Klopp lands in Cape Town and meets Springbok skipper Kolisi

Cape Town - Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has landed in South Africa after being spotted at Cape Town International ...

World

Section
Life Under Islamic State: Abducted, Trained and Forced to Fight

KHANKE, IRAQ - As Islamic State militants lost their territorial holdings in Iraq and Syria, VOA chronicled the events through ...

Public Trump Impeachment Hearings Begin Wednesday

WASHINGTON - Wednesday brings the start of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry examining the actions of U.S. President Donald ...

3 Witnesses Kick Off First Week of Historic Impeachment Hearings

CAPITOL HILL - The U.S. House of Representatives holds its first public hearings this week on the impeachment inquiry into ...

Israeli air strikes pound Gaza for second day in a row

Jerusalem [Israel], Nov 13 (Sputnik/ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes in Gaza on the consecutive second day ...

Deadly Explosion Rips Through Afghan Capital, Killing At Least Seven

At least seven people were killed and as many were wounded on November 13 when a car bomb detonated during ...

Trump Impeachment Probe To Go Live On TV With Public Hearings

The U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump shifts to public-hearing mode in Washington on November 13 ...

Movie Review

General Idi Amin Dada: A Self-Portrait (Gnral Idi Amin Dada: Autoportrait)