Mon, 24 Jan 2022

Tesla looks to Mozambique to replace China for minerals

AUSTIN, TEXAS: In a first-of-its-kind deal aimed at reducing its dependence on China for graphite, Tesla is turning to Mozambique ...

Heavy Gunfire Heard asMutinyOccursatBurkina Faso Military Base

OUGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO - Heavy gunfire erupted inside a Burkina Faso military base early Sunday, sparking fears that a coup ...

UN Appeals for $60 Million for Victims of Violence in Cameroon

GENEVA - UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, is appealing for nearly $60 million for tens of thousands of victims ...

Angered fans slam broadcaster for revealing Virushka's daughter Vamika's face

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): A broadcaster of the ongoing India-South Africa series has revealed celebrity couple Anushka Sharma ...

COVID-19: Omicron driven wave will turn to villages after metros, says expert

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Omicron variant driven wave of COVID-19 will now turn to small ...

French Soldier Killed After Attack on Mali Military Base

A French soldier has died after a rocket attack on the French army base in Gao, Mali.The French Armed Forces ...

As restrictions end in Ireland, restaurants overwhelmed with customers

DUBLIN, Ireland: Online restaurant websites have been crashing across the country due to an overload of reservation requests since the ...

Ireland ends Covid restrictions on bars, weddings, sports, offices

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland lifted nearly all Covid restrictions on January 22."I have stood here on many dark days, but today ...

Drones in Sweden reported over nuclear plants, palace

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden's security service is investigating drone sightings reported over key Swedish sites, including nuclear plants.Sightings were reported at ...

Rising UK food costs pushing inflation to 30-year high

LONDON, England: Consumer prices in the UK have risen at their fastest rate in nearly 30 years, but experts warn ...

Polish health minister confirms nation hit by fifth COVID-19 wave

WARSAW, Poland: Poland's minister of health announced on January 17 that the country was in the midst of a fifth ...

5G cellular could be 'catastrophic' in aviation: US airline officials

CHICAGO, Illinois: According to U.S. airline officials, the introduction of a new 5G service could cause U.S. air traffic to ...

