News RELEASES

UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in ...

Pfizer signs with Africa's Biovac to manufacture Covid vaccines

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: A South African pharmaceutical company will manufacture the Pfizer- BioNTech Covid vaccine for distribution in Africa. ...

Ethiopia completes 2nd phase of filling Africa's dam

By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus], July 26 (ANI): The announcement made by the Ethiopian government last week that it completed the ...

28 Abducted Baptist School Students Freed in Nigeria

KANO, NIGERIA - Armed kidnappers in Nigeria have released 28 of the more than 120 students who were abducted at ...

Tunisian president sacks PM, freezes parliament

© Provided by Xinhua TUNIS, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied announced on Sunday evening that he has ...

Cameroon: Civilians Flee After Deadly Boko Haram Attack

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON - Cameroon says hundreds of civilians have fled Sagme, a northern village on the border with Nigeria, after ...

CIA looks to Russia as probable cause of 'Havana Syndrome' attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C.: About 100 CIA officers and family members serving abroad have complained of ailments that include migraines and dizziness ...

Gun that killed Billy the Kid to bring $2 to $3 million at auction

LOS ANGELES, California: The gun that killed outlaw Billy The Kid in 1881 is expected to be sold for $2 ...

Next Afghan peace meet expected in August

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 26 (ANI): The next meeting between delegations from the Afghanistan government and the Taliban will take place ...

Is Flipkart fairly valued?

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, July 26 (ANI): Earlier this month, India's ecommerce giant Flipkart announced a round of funding from ...

'Have not accepted results of PoK polls'

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has outrightly refused to accept the results ...

