Get a daily dose of Kenya Star news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Kenya Star.More Information
LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in ...
CAPE TOWN, South Africa: A South African pharmaceutical company will manufacture the Pfizer- BioNTech Covid vaccine for distribution in Africa. ...
By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus], July 26 (ANI): The announcement made by the Ethiopian government last week that it completed the ...
KANO, NIGERIA - Armed kidnappers in Nigeria have released 28 of the more than 120 students who were abducted at ...
© Provided by Xinhua TUNIS, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied announced on Sunday evening that he has ...
YAOUNDE, CAMEROON - Cameroon says hundreds of civilians have fled Sagme, a northern village on the border with Nigeria, after ...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: About 100 CIA officers and family members serving abroad have complained of ailments that include migraines and dizziness ...
LOS ANGELES, California: The gun that killed outlaw Billy The Kid in 1881 is expected to be sold for $2 ...
Kabul [Afghanistan], July 26 (ANI): The next meeting between delegations from the Afghanistan government and the Taliban will take place ...
By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus], July 26 (ANI): The announcement made by the Ethiopian government last week that it completed the ...
By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, July 26 (ANI): Earlier this month, India's ecommerce giant Flipkart announced a round of funding from ...
Islamabad [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has outrightly refused to accept the results ...